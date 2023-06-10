Look Towards Low Score For Game 4

Videos by OutKick

Golden Knights vs. Panthers, 8:00 ET

I won’t say it was pretty, but it was a win. And, a win is a win, no matter how it comes out. I’m going to take the unit and run with it and we are now 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Finals. If you want to be technical, we are 2-1-1, but the push doesn’t much matter other than it wasn’t a loss. Now, we get the opportunity to keep taking money off “the man” in Game 4 between the Golden Knights and Panthers.

If you happened to stay up for the game (I’m mostly looking at those East Coast folks), you saw a pretty good one. The Golden Knights really dominated that game once again. I won’t claim to be some sort of hockey expert, but I’ve been very good since I started handicapping the games earlier this year. What I can tell you is that my eyes saw that Vegas was the better team for most of Game 3. Even when the Panthers had an edge via Power Play, they looked terrible. They spent most of the time just trying to set up a play and by the time they got a shot off, it wasn’t a great look. Or, even worse, they would turn the puck over and have to reset their offense again. They won the game on the strength of their goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. He was very good for the Panthers as he has been most of the playoffs. He faced just 27 shots, but the Golden Knights had a ton of potential chances and were on the offensive most of the game. They seemed very aggressive, certainly more aggressive than the Panthers.

The Panthers need to capitalize on the home ice advantage in today’s Game 4. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers may have won the game, but I wouldn’t actually say that should feel confident going into this game. If you watched it they looked disjointed and got somewhat lucky. Their game-tying goal came from their superstar Matthew Tkachuk being in the right place at the right time. The overtime goal was one of those that was kind of a lucky deflection. Honestly, no one cares how it happens, they just want the win to happen, and it did. Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. I’ve said it before, the Golden Knights just need to keep doing what they’ve been all series. They are playing phenomenal team defense, and their goalie is still very good. For Game 4, they need to realize that they were in control of the majority of that game. The Panthers can’t simply sit back and wait for the game to come to them.

I don’t expect this to be a high-scoring game, but I do think the Golden Knights left a few scores off the board. I’ll back under six in this game. I wouldn’t be surprised if either team wins the game, and I’d lean on the Panthers as they are the home team. Either way, I’m taking the under for this one.

