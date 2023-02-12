Look Back At Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt’s Game Day Fits

Videos by OutKick

The Kansas City Chiefs had an incredible season. They finished 14-3 in the regular season and clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. They then went to their fifth straight AFC Championship, winning their third out of those five appearances.

The AFC Championship returned the Lamar Hunt trophy – named after the Chiefs founder – to Kansas City. Their season will end where it began in Glendale, Arizona with a shot at adding another Super Bowl victory to the list of accomplishments.

The team’s success extends off the field. Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt had herself a solid season as well. She was along for the ride and had some big Super Bowl week news of her own. The former Miss Kansas added Maxim cover girl to her impressive resume.

(Image Credit: Gracie Hunt/Twitter)

With the Super Bowl upon us I was tasked with pouring over Gracie’s season to see how it matched up with the on the field play of the team. It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it.

So I put on my investigative journalism hat, pulled out my pipe, and got to work. I grabbed all of Gracie’s Red Friday content, believe it or not she missed a few weeks, then I put together all of her game day outfits.

Now here’s where the real work comes in. I tried to find anything that stood out in the three losses the Chiefs had this season. Was there a hair out of place? Did she call an audible that didn’t quite work out?

Here’s what my investigation turned up. For the Chiefs first loss of the season, a 20-17 loss to the Colts in Week 3, Gracie kind of mailed in the Red Friday. It featured a few picture of her holding some pom-poms, but nothing of note.

Gracie Hunt And The Chiefs Were In A Lot Of Close Games This Season

To make matters worse, she didn’t post anything from the field on game day. That was highly unusual compared to the other weeks and a possible contributing factor to the loss.

The Chiefs second loss was Week 6 against the Bills. The final score was 24-20 and Gracie had a very strong performance on Red Friday. However, the game day outfit featured red cowboy boots, a look she hasn’t gone with before or after this game.

If I had to point to anything, the boots would be what stands out from this one.

The Chiefs third and final loss of the regular season took place Week 13. It was a 27-24 loss to the Bengals and there was another mailed in Red Friday that preceded it. Gracie then went with a jumpsuit that was all red.

Her other game day fits, while heavy in red most of the time, usually have some other color on them. The Chiefs heiress tried, and failed, to make up for this with a jacket and boots that weren’t red. This failed in the end and resulted in a loss.

So in conclusion, it appears that a weak, or in some cases missing entirely, Red Friday can be overcome most of the time. That’s good news for Chiefs fans, because she topped off a strong Super Bowl week with a really week Red Friday.

This Super Bowl might be decided by the game day fit itself and whether or not she’s on the field pre-game. If Gracie doesn’t get too far outside of her normal look, with cowboy boots or a solid red outfit, then Kansas City has a shot. If heels are included in the game day fit then Philly might be in some serious trouble.

Week 1- Chiefs 44 Cardinals 21

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 2- Chiefs 27 Chargers 24

Post ahead of the Thursday night game:

Game day:

Week 3- Chiefs 17 Colts 20

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 4- Chiefs 41 Buccaneers 31

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 5- Chiefs 30 Raiders 29

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 6- Chiefs 20 Bills 24

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 7- Chiefs 44 49ers 23

Missed Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 8- Chiefs BYE Week

Week 9- Chiefs 20 Titans 17

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 10- Chiefs 27 Jaguars 17

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 11- Chiefs 30 Chargers 27

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 12- Chiefs 26 Rams 10

No Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 13- Chiefs 24 Bengals 27

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 14- Chiefs 34 Broncos 28

No Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 15- Chiefs 30 Texans 24

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 16- Chiefs 24 Seahawks 10

Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 17- Chiefs 27 Broncos 24

No Red Friday:

Game day:

Week 18- Chiefs 31 Raiders 13

Red Friday:

Red Friday:

Wild Card Round- Chiefs BYE WEEK

Divisional Round- Chiefs 27 Jaguars 20

Red Friday:

Game day:

Conference Championship- Chiefs 23 Bengals 20

Red Friday:

Game day:

Super Bowl Week

Red Friday: