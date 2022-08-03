Longtime Broadcaster Vin Scully, ‘Heartbeat of the Dodgers,’ Dies At 94

Amid the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the Southland received the tragic news of longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully’s passing.
Scully, the legendary broadcaster and golden voice for the Dodgers, died at the age of 94.
The Dodgers announced Scully’s passing with a statement late Tuesday, posted across their social media.
“Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers — and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles,” the statement read.
His legacy was built over 67 seasons in Los Angeles as the beloved voice of the team. Vin stepped away from the Dodgers mic in 2016.
Scully began with the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1950s and joined the move to LA in 1958, where he made himself a piece of the organization’s identity and fan favorite for generations of Dodgers fans.
“We have lost an icon,” announced Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten in the statement. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports.”
A life well lived.
Rest in Peace, Vin Scully (1927-2022)
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
One CommentLeave a Reply
The voice of my chlildhood, we’ll all miss you Vin. “It’s time for Dodger baseball” always started game day off right for me.