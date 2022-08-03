Longtime Broadcaster Vin Scully, ‘Heartbeat of the Dodgers,’ Dies At 94

Amid the sixth inning of Tuesday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants, the Southland received the tragic news of longtime Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully’s passing.

Scully, the legendary broadcaster and golden voice for the Dodgers, died at the age of 94.

The Dodgers announced Scully’s passing with a statement late Tuesday, posted across their social media.

“Vin Scully was the heartbeat of the Dodgers — and in so many ways, the heartbeat of all of Los Angeles,” the statement read.

His legacy was built over 67 seasons in Los Angeles as the beloved voice of the team. Vin stepped away from the Dodgers mic in 2016.

Scully began with the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1950s and joined the move to LA in 1958, where he made himself a piece of the organization’s identity and fan favorite for generations of Dodgers fans.

“We have lost an icon,” announced Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten in the statement. “The Dodgers’ Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports.”

A life well lived.

Rest in Peace, Vin Scully (1927-2022)

The voice of our game.



MLB Network mourns the passing of Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/BgJwsxqij7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 3, 2022

Some of the greatest moments in baseball history would not be the same without Vin Scully’s voice… 💙



Man… this one hurts 😔pic.twitter.com/kLBVEyCgYF — Baseball Today (@dailymlbtweets) August 3, 2022

The Fernando Valenzuela no-hitter, June 29, 1990.



The Vin Scully classic calls are endless.



A part of baseball died today.



Just the very best. RIP pic.twitter.com/cw8KBF1GN9 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully. Here’s an incredible story he told on the air during a national Pirates-Cubs game back in 1988. pic.twitter.com/9NvHXbC7p2 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully calling Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series.



Iconic.



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/1XgLOcigpN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2022

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

This is my favorite Vin Scully clip. Tells the story of when Jonny Gomes survived a wolf attack without missing a beat of the play by play. A masterclass. RIP. pic.twitter.com/5EW9SmqqQE — Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) August 3, 2022

"Little roller up along first…"



RIP Vin Scully. pic.twitter.com/CtXsczTtns — SNY (@SNYtv) August 3, 2022

