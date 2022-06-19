Longtime Male Blood Donor Rejected Because He Won’t Answer If He Is Pregnant

Leslie Sinclair chose not to wear the ribbon.

Now, the Scottish man, and longtime blood donor, is unable to donate over his refusal to answer an asinine question on a pre-donation questionnaire.

“There is always a form to fill in, and that’s fine,” Sinclair, 66, said, “they tend to ask about medical conditions or diseases – and clearly that’s because the blood needs to be safe.”

Sinclair has donated 125 pints of blood throughout his life but was turned away from Albert Halls clinic in Stirling, central Scotland, for refusing to answer if he, as a man, is or has been pregnant, which was part of the all-inclusive donation form.

“This time around, there was a question I hadn’t seen before: Are you pregnant, or have you been in the last six months?’ which required a yes or no answer,” Sinclair added.

“It is nonsensical and it makes me angry because there are vulnerable people waiting for blood, including children, and in desperate need of help. But they’ve been denied my blood because of the obligation to answer a question that can’t possibly be answered.”

With “pregnant men” becoming the new forefront for rights from radical progressives, the rigid viewpoint continues to exclude ordinary people who refuse to conform to the new belief.

As relayed by The Daily Mail, the director of the Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, Professor Marc Turner, responded to Sinclair’s refusal to answer the question without much leeway for difference in opinion.

“We appreciate the support of each and every one of our donor community and thank Mr. Sinclair for his commitment over a long number of years,” Prof. Turner stated.

“Whilst pregnancy is only a relevant question to those whose biological sex or sex assigned at birth is female, sex assigned at birth is not always visually clear to staff.

“As a public body we take cognizance of changes in society around how such questions may be asked without discrimination and have a duty to promote inclusiveness – therefore all donors are now asked the same questions.”

