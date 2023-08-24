Long-Time NBA Coach, TV Analyst Stan Van Gundy Tragically Loses Wife Kimberly

Videos by OutKick

Former NBA coach and analyst Stan Van Gundy tragically lost his wife, Kimberly, at the age of 61.

TMZ Sports reported the news, detailing that Kimberley Van Gundy passed away on Aug. 16. Kimberly’s cause of death is not yet confirmed.

The outlet relayed a statement from the late Kimberley’s sister, Catherine.

“I lost my big sister Kimberly Abbott Van Gundy on Wednesday,” her statement read. “She was one of my favorite people and I will forever miss her. Rest in peace, Kim.”

TNT Analysts, Stan Van Gundy and Brian Anderson. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

(TMZ Sports)

Stan and Kimberly Van Gundy married in 1998. The Van Gundys first met at Castleton College in Vermont. Stan joined the school as its basketball coach while Kimberly worked for the admissions office. The couple shared four children.

Van Gundy worked as an NBA coach for nearly two decades (2003 to 2021). He coached the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans. The 63-year-old worked as an assistant or head coach in the college ranks from 1985 to 1995.

In the 2008-09 season, Stan Van Gundy led the third-seeded Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers, 4-1.

Now, Van Gundy works as a television commentator for the NBA on TNT. Stan’s brother, Jeff Van Gundy also coached in the NBA. Jeff worked as part of ESPN’s NBA broadcast team until the Mothership’s recent layoffs.

Stan turns 64 on Saturday.