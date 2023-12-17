Logan Webb Desperately Defends San Francisco After Players And Reporters Express Concerns

Videos by OutKick

It’s become abundantly clear that San Francisco has a San Francisco problem.

After decades of incompetent one-party rule, the city’s become a national laughingstock. There’s human feces littering the streets, one of the country’s worst homelessness problems, and rapid increases in crime and drug use have contributed to a general feeling of lawlessness that’s pervasive in most of the downtown area.

So much so that national chains have abandoned what used to be lucrative locations thanks to rampant shoplifting and customer safety concerns. Nordstrom, Walgreens, Target and many others have publicly expressed concerns about crime and lax enforcement by far left progressive district attorneys.

The general public has certainly noticed, so it’s no surprise a number of baseball players have too. Ken Rosenthal gave an entire interview about the problems the Giants have had attracting free agency.

Buster Posey acknowledged that it played a role in Shohei Ohtani choosing against the Giants. Rowdy Tellez said it’s hurt them because San Francisco’s become “a bad city.”

But don’t tell Giants pitcher Logan Webb that. He’s convinced there’s nothing wrong with San Francisco. Or at least, nothing that other cities don’t have too.

San Francisco – Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles on June 2 at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb Deflects From San Francisco Problems

Webb’s spent most of the past few days tweeting and retweeting about the city, with one of his most popular being a simple: “A lot of people that have never played in SF seem to know a lot about it.”

A lot of people that have never played in SF seem to know a lot about it🤔 — Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) December 14, 2023

Except, of course, they do visit San Francisco and likely stay in downtown hotels while they’re there. Webb also shared a post by another person saying that most of the players don’t even live in the city, so why would it matter.

But if that’s the case, how does he even know how bad it is? The players who visit likely know more about the city than he does, if he only comes into town 81 games per year for a few hours at a time. He also said that the other 29 major league cities also struggle with homelessness.

Have been to 29 other cities there’s a lot of poo poo on most of those streets — Logan Webb (@LoganWebb1053) December 15, 2023

Except, of course, San Francisco’s homeless problem is exceptionally bad, especially for the size of the city. For example, he criticizes San Diego for its issues, which are undeniably bad considering it shares some of the same nonsensical left-wing policies.

But San Diego County has just over 8,400 homeless individuals and 3.4 million residents. San Francisco has nearly 8,000 and 800,000 residents. LA County has a massive homeless issue too, but LA is 4,750 square miles. San Francisco is 46.9 square miles. That’s 171 homeless individuals per square mile in San Francisco compared to just 12 in LA.

Not to mention that if your best defense of how bad it’s gotten in San Francisco is that other cities aren’t great either, you’ve already lost.

There’s a reason why people don’t feel safe there anymore. There’s a reason businesses and people are leaving. Webb can deflect all he wants, but it’s an inarguable fact. And when players, reporters and much of the public are saying the same thing, maybe he should focus his energies on getting city leadership to abandon absurd progressive policies and make San Francisco less of a disgusting embarrassment.