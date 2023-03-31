Does A Strange Video Show The Loch Ness Monster?

Videos by OutKick

Another alleged sighting of the mythical Loch Ness Monster has hit the internet.

Every once in awhile, there is someone who claims to have spotted the legendary (and almost certainly not real) creature known to live in the Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.

So far, there’s been no proof Nessie is real, and in fact, there have been some notable hoaxes debunked.

Is the Loch Ness Monster real? (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Well, there’s now more evidence to consider. YouTube user Eoin Faodhagain uploaded a video that shows some kind of ripple or wake in the Loch Ness.

“Moving wake in the middle of the Loch Ness, at 20.03.48 timestamp, moving from left to right. The wake is really only appreciated when the rotating webcam stops to the left, for a short pause. Clearly it is not a bird wake with a V in the water, just a single line like something is just touching the surface from underneath the water. On the next sweep of the webcam, wake was gone,” Faodhagain wrote on the video.

Give it a watch below and decide for yourself if we’re all being sold something that’s not real.

Is the Loch Ness Monster real?

What are we all thinking about this video? Personally, this video isn’t proof of anything other than water is still wet.

This video, which is going viral and generating a ton of attention, proves absolutely nothing. Not a thing. All it shows is some kind of ripple in the water.

Yet, we’re supposed to believe a massive dinosaur is down there swimming around? Give me a break. No chance, folks. No chance. I might have been born at night, but it wasn’t last night.

New viral video allegedly might show the Loch Ness Monster. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OKXC5PWB23E)

Furthermore, why wouldn’t you open fire on the spot in the water? When naval ships want a submarine to surface, depth charges are dropped to force it to come to the top. Same logic would apply here. Drop some explosives and see what happens or is that too alpha for people in Scotland?

Here at OutKick, we like to keep an open mind. That’s what makes us the best site on the web. We can discuss UFOs until we’re blue in the face, but there’s proof something is actually up in the sky.

The Loch Ness Monster legend has lasted for decades. There’s no proof it’s real. (Photo by Culture Club/Bridgeman via Getty Images)

Nothing proves the Loch Ness Monster exists, and this video doesn’t change that. For those reasons and more, I’m out on buying this video as anything that tips the scales.