Does Resurfaced Video Show The Loch Ness Monster?

A video is circulating the web that allegedly might show the Loch Ness Monster.

The Loch Ness Monster (also known as Nessie) is a mythical dinosaur creature people have claimed lives in Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. There have been stories for more than 100 years about a massive creature in the water.

Outside of isolated sightings not backed up by any proof, there’s literally no evidence the creature is real. There’s significantly more evidence for UFOs than there is for a massive dinosaur creature swimming in the Loch Ness.

Is the Loch Ness Monster real? (Credit: Getty Images)

Did a man accidentally film the Loch Ness Monster?

However, an old video shot two years ago by Richard Mavor is gaining interest after people think they spotted something in the water. The video was shot as part of a canoe challenge for the Alzheimer’s Society, but that’s not what matters now. It’s all about what’s in the water, and Mavor thinks he has something big.

“I couldn’t believe it. I had to rewind the footage several times and have watched it several times since. I don’t know what it is but it certainly has the same shape as previous sightings of Nessie. The more I watch it I think ‘Crikey!’ there really wasn’t anything in the area that could be,” Mavor told the Daily Record when discussing the resurfaced video.

While Mavor might be convinced he’s scored the goods on capturing footage of the alleged beast, the video everyone is hyped about doesn’t really meet expectations.

In fact, I’m not sure it shows anything at all, but give it a look below and decide for yourself.

Is this footage of the beast?

I hate to pour cold water on everyone’s hopes and dreams with this one, but this video doesn’t show me anything convincing.

It looks like sand is moving under the water. At a minimum, it definitely doesn’t show me anything to suggest it’s the Loch Ness Monster.

Why would anyone think it does? It’s literally just a bunch of water moving. Am I missing something here? Do my eyes not work?

We’re very open-minded here at OutKick when it comes to the unexplainable. That’s why we cover the UFO stuff with such vigor and energy.

Resurfaced video has some people believing it shows the Loch Ness Monster. (Credit: Getty Images)

However, I also need some level of basic proof, and that simply doesn’t exist. If you think I’m wrong, definitely let me know at @david.hookstead@outkick.com. I look forward to hearing all your theories.