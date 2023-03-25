Local News Anchor Punished For Quoting Snoop Dogg On Air

Videos by OutKick

Apparently not everyone appreciates a classic Snoop Dogg quote.

And Barbie Bassett, a long-time anchor on Mississippi NBC affiliate WLBT, might be out of a job because of it.

While discussing the rap superstar’s latest addition to his Cali Wine Collection, Bassett said, “Fo shizzle, my nizzle.”

That was March 8, and she hasn’t been on the air since.

Long-time WLBT journalist and meteorologist Barbie Bassett is no longer listed as a member of its news team as social media reports suggest she has… pic.twitter.com/VnN5cw4Z7b — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) March 25, 2023

According to my highly knowledgeable sources on the topic, “nizzle” is slang for the N-word. But a dictionary.com search tells me the phrase can also mean, “for sure, my friend.”

“It was popularized as a catchphrase of the rapper Snoop Dogg and is meant as a playful way to express affirmation,” the definition reads.

But this isn’t the first time Bassett has found herself accused of racist comments. In October, she apologized after referring to a black reporter’s “grandmammy.”

Facebook: Barbie Bassett

Upon hearing the news, radio host Charlamagne tha God defended the veteran news personality.

“I don’t think she should have been fired for that,” he said. “She might not even know what ‘nizzle’ means, yo. Come on, like stop. That’s not a reason to fire that woman.”

Some folks on social media have also come to her defense.

I am really disappointed and pissed off by the firing of @BarbieBassettTV from @WLBT. Y'all really fired a kind person over some nonsense. Y'all should apologize and bring back Barbie. Do not let the woke mob win! People are too sensitive these days. — Samuel Keys (@SamKeys601) March 22, 2023

She said “fo shizzle, my nizzle” – a phrase every single person who exists has said or sung along to



RIDICULOUS https://t.co/1Aa0979UfA — Stephanieco (@Stephanieco15) March 25, 2023

Look, I understand why white people can’t say the N-word, but I think we should all be able to say “nizzle” https://t.co/Z0C4slf5oQ — Native719 ⬆️🇺🇸✈️ 🧢 (@native719) March 25, 2023

Can someone please call Snoop Dogg? He’ll smooth this one over.

WLBT has not commented on her employment status, but Bassett’s bio has been removed from the station’s website.

“As I am sure you can understand, WLBT is unable to comment on personnel matters,” Ted Fortenberry, the station’s regional vice president and general manager, said.

The segment was awkward, sure. As awkward as you’d expect a middle-aged white woman from Mississippi quoting a rapper to be.

But is this whole thing also being blown way out of proportion?

Fo shizzle, my friend.