LIV Golfers Will Be Allowed to Compete in Open Championship

Much like the U.S. Open, members of the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be allowed to play in July’s Open Championship at St. Andrews.

Golfers who have joined the LIV tour have been suspended by the PGA Tour, but R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers announced Wednesday that the tournament will honor the exemptions for all players.

“The Open is golf’s original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal,” Slumbers said in a media release, according to Golfweek.

“Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for The 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the Championship at St Andrews. We are focused on staging a world class championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf. We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now.”

PGA TOUR PLANNING TO COMBAT LIV GOLF BY ADDING 8 ADDITIONAL EVENTS WITH $160M TOTAL PURSE FOR TOP PLAYERS

The Open Championship will be played at The Old Course from July 14 to July 17.

On Tuesday, the LIV tour reportedly added another big name, with four-time major winner Brooks Koepka joining.

Koepka is just the latest big name to defect from the PGA Tour, with Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Kevin Na, and several others joining the tour.

Also on Tuesday, LIV Golf announced that Abraham Ancer has joined, leaving the PGA Tour.

“Abraham Ancer has been a rising star who’s established himself as one of the world’s top golfers in a very short period of time. He is a consistent contender which continues to elevate our competition,” Greg Norman said in a statement, according to ESPN.

“Abraham’s global reach and star power in Mexico and Latin America makes him a great fit for LIV Golf, which is committed to growing the sport on a global scale, particularly in new and emerging markets. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to having him in the field in Portland and beyond.”