PGA Tour Players Sound Off About LIV Golfer’s Lawsuit Against The Tour: ‘You Can’t Have It Both Ways’

Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, and nine other LIV golfers have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. This has, expectedly, left some Tour players frustrated and asking questions.

The lawsuit was filed to challenge the PGA Tour indefinitely suspending all LIV golfers. Included in the lawsuit are Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, and Matt Jones specifically seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow them to play in the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin next week in Memphis.

All three players sit comfortably inside the Top 125, but the Tour won’t allow them to tee it up seeing as how they made the jump to LIV Golf.

Players who moved to LIV Golf for what they deemed as a better opportunity now looking to play in certain Tour events have left some players asking why.

“Why, why do they need to come play the PGA Tour,” Billy Horschel asked in an interview with Golf Channel. “They’ve made a decision to go play the LIV tour, they made a decision to not follow the rules of the PGA Tour.”

“They’ve signed multi-million dollar contracts, made a lot of money and every one of them has said they want to play less golf, but now they’re going to play more golf by playing on the PGA Tour? They want to spend more time with their family? It just doesn’t make sense.”

Horschel’s comments ring true. One of the biggest selling points LIV golfers have made since joining the rival circuit is that they now get to spend more time with their families by playing less golf.

This year there are only eight LIV Golf events on the calendar, but that number moves to 14 in 2023. Tour players need to play in at least 15 events each season as a condition of their membership. Playing in 29 total events all over the world doesn’t exactly sound like it’ll create more quality family time.

Will Zalatoris brought up that exact point when commenting on the current state of the golf world.

“They’re going to have to play their 14 events and if they want to play over here they’re going to have to play 15,” Zalatoris explained. “So they’re going to have to play 29 times and their mantra that they’ve basically come out with is ‘we want to play less golf.'”

“The part to me that is a little frustrating is that they made their choice to go over there, they’re playing on a direct competitor tour, and they want to come back over here and play. I understand their argument is that they’re independent contractors, but what they’re doing going over there is detrimental to our Tour, you can’t have it both ways.”

Ian Poulter, Peter Uihlen, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Pat Perez, and Jason Kokrak round out the group of 11 golfers that have put their names on the lawsuit against the PGA Tour.