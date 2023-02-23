LIV Golfers Will Be Allowed To Play In All Four Major Championships In 2023

Videos by OutKick

Heading into 2023, one of the biggest questions in golf was whether or not LIV golfers would be able to compete in major championships, and now we have the answer. All eligible LIV players will be allowed to tee it up in the game’s four biggest tournaments.

As of Wednesday, the PGA Championship was the only major championship in question, but the PGA of America announced its eligibility requirements and confirmed LIV golfers will be able to compete for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Augusta National was the first of the four governing bodies that run each respective major to announce LIV golfers would be able to tee it up at the Masters. The USGA, which runs the U.S. Open, followed suit before the R&A (The Open) and the PGA of America came to the same decision.

Cam Smith is one LIV golfer we’ll see tee it up in all four major championships in 2023.(Photo by Alex Goodlett/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The PGA Championship welcoming eligible LIV golfers to play comes as a bit of a surprise given its past stance on the matter.

“Our bylaws do say that you have to be a recognized member of a recognized tour in order to be a PGA member somewhere, and therefore eligible to play,” PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said at the 2022 PGA Championship. “If something else became one of those, obviously we’d have to recognize it.”

Notable past PGA Championship winners who will now be able to play in this year’s championship include Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, and Martin Kaymer.

The major championships allowing eligible LIV golfers to compete is a win for both the Saudi-backed circuit and professional golf as a whole.

The best players in the world should be able to play for major championships. LIV Golf does employ some of the best players in the game and it’s a positive to see them allowed to compete.

