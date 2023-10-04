LIV Golf Chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan Playing In Dunhill Links Under A Fake Name For Unknown Reason

Videos by OutKick

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is the governor of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, chairman of both LIV Golf and Newcastle United of the Premier League, and a chairperson of Saudi Aramco which has a market cap of over $2 trillion.

In other words, Yasir Al-Rumayyan is an incredibly recognizable name and person but is doing his best to fly under the radar at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the DP World Tour.

Al-Rumayyan is listed in the golf tournament’s field as ‘Andrew Waterman.’ If Al-Rumayyan and the tournament were looking for a sophisticated yet generic name nobody would pay any attention to, they hit the nail on the head.

I’d be willing to bet there is at least one ‘Andrew Waterman’ grinding away in Manhattan right now as a financial advisor.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is playing under a pseudonym in the Dunhill Links Championship. (Photo by John Phillips/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

As of now, nothing has been reported as to why Al-Rumayyan is playing under a pseudonym this week, he’s played in countless pro-am events around the world under his actual name before this week.

Perhaps the DP World Tour is trying its best to divert attention away from the wealthiest person on the golf course, but one could argue putting him under a fake name has the exact opposite effect.

Al-Rumayyan will be playing in the same group as R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers during the tournament held in Scotland.

Johann Rupert, the man behind the Dunhill Links Championship, appears to think this is an opportunity to draw some sort of peace in the ever-changing golf world.

“Sport is supposed to unite people, not divide,” Rupert told The Scotsman. “We need to get peace.”

