LIV Golf Looking To Add In-Season Drama By Introducing Transfer Window During 2024 Season

Professional golf has never had a transfer window or trade deadline because, quite literally, has never been a reason to have either of them. With LIV Golf going all-in on its team aspect, the Saudi-backed circuit is throwing a brand-new wrinkle into the mix with the addition of a transfer window during the 2024 season.

According to Sports Illustrated, a transfer window was always in the plans for LIV Golf, but the league “delayed it in order to focus on the more important aspects of launching a new tour.” With 2024 set to be LIV’s third season, and the many uncertainties surrounding its future, it feels like a now-or-never type situation for LIV to finally introduce trades.

A trade window makes all the sense in the world, too. From the start, LIV has wanted team golf to be a huge component of its product, and if you have teams involved then trades need to be involved. Plenty of sports fans today are more interested in trades and rumors than how their favorite team actually performs.

LIV Golf will be introducing a transfer window during the 2024 season. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

By no means are golf fans going to be checking Twitter every 45 seconds on trade deadline day to see if Sergio Garcia is going to be traded from Fireballs GC in exchange for Dustin Johnson of 4Aces like NBA fans do, but a transfer window does add another drama-filled layer to the LIV experience.

LIV Officials told SI that the current plans for trade rules would require players to agree to the trade and the league then sign off on it, as well as team representatives.

You may be thinking that a player-for-player swap wouldn’t be all that exciting given that there are only 12 teams and 48 players involved. Let’s not forget that LIV Golf is funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), so many will play a factor in potential trades.

From endorsement deals, new opportunities with a more popular team, or even clauses in a contract that promises x-amount of dollars based on results will certainly all be in play.

