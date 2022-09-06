LIV Golf Now Lets Players Wear Shorts During Competition

LIV Golf is doing its best to become even more player-friendly than it already is. Get ready to see more kneecaps at LIV events because shorts are coming.

CEO Greg Norman announced that players will be allowed to wear shorts during competition via social media during LIV’s stop in Boston.

Norman gave the announcement while flashing a smile and some calves. “The first league, and tour, to make it official,” he said.

The news that players could opt for more hot-weather-friendly attire was met with positivity from players.

“I think this is a long time coming in the game of golf. I think it just takes a disruptor like LIV to get things done,” Phil Mickelson said.

Sergio Garcia echoed Mickelson’s sentiment.

“I’ve been wanting to wear shorts playing for a long while,” he said. “You know, it’s nice. I think it’s just another step forward towards getting more connected with the fans, making the game younger, fresher. I’m glad that we all decided to take this step forward, and it’s fun.”

Before this weekend, LIV players were allowed to wear shorts during practice and for pro-ams.

The topic of whether shorts should be allowed in competition has been brewing for a while. The PGA Tour has let players wear shorts — but only for practice — since 2019.

Why shouldn’t they be allowed to wear shorts? What do you wear to golf in the middle of summer?

You wear shorts.

Letting their players dress the way most human beings would dress while golfing in blisteringly hot weather is just the latest example of how they’re making the game more accessible to newer, younger fans.

At least if the PGA Tour won’t let them come back, LIV players can stay cool while on the course.

