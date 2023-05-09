Members Of Australian Golf Course That Hosted LIV Golf Event Furious With The Damage The ‘Circus’ Left Behind

Videos by OutKick

LIV Golf’s event in Australia last month was, without question, the most successful tournament since the Saudi-backed circuit’s inception, but that doesn’t mean everyone is happy about it. Some members of the Adelaide golf course that hosted the tournament, The Grange Golf Club, are angry about the damage left behind.

Anytime a club plays host to a professional golf tournament the golf course is going to take on a bit of wear and tear and be perceived as more of a headache than an opportunity by some paying members.

LIV Golf’s event in Australia was a bit different, however, as it featured a large concert with well-known DJ Fisher to kick things off, and then hundreds of beers were thrown onto the course after Chase Koepka made a hole-in-one on the 12th hole nicknamed ‘The Watering Hole.’

LIV Golf sought to make the event in Adelaide a party, and that’s exactly what it did, which is what made it the most exciting event in the circuit’s brief history.

One member of The Grange is particularly upset about the “circus” that came to town.

“A profit-making circus has come to town and the people paying the price are the members,” Trevor Craig told The Advertiser.

Craig has been a member of The Grange, which carries an initiation fee of $7,5000, for 45 years. While he was happy to see the club in the spotlight, he isn’t too thrilled with what came with it.

“We’re not a charity, we’re a private club, and I don’t think we’ve been compensated adequately,” he said.

Craig is in the minority, however.

Members of The Grange took part in a survey and 86 percent of those who took part said they were “satisfied or very satisfied” while just seven percent were “dissatisfied or very dissatisfied” with the tournament.

LIV Golf’s next event is scheduled for this weekend in Tulsa, Okla. with six of its remaining nine events on the calendar taking place in the United States.