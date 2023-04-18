LISTEN: This Song Was Created By Artificial Intelligence And We Should Be Worried

Videos by OutKick

The machines have now turned to our music.

The rise of artificial intelligence has been all the talk lately as humans continue to lose our basic being to computer programs.

But now they’ve gone too far.

An AI song was posted on social media and immediately went viral for how close it resembled a real song.

“Heart On My Sleeve,” was created as if it was sang by The Weeknd and Drake. In fact, many people thought it actually was them, only to then find out they had been duped.

The song’s creators are not known – only going by the surname “Ghostwriter.” However, the song itself didn’t disappoint bringing in millions of streams within days.

THE SONG MIMICKS DRAKE AND THE WEEKND

The way AI works is, somebody has to initially input some information in order to get it to begin creating. In this instance, we don’t know what topics or data was given, but one of the lines does reference ‘Selena Gomez,’ whom The Weeknd was reportedly dating years back.

The beats, the melody, and the two verses come across REALLY good – which is REALLY bad for the music industry.

Immediately various record labels and artists began voicing their concerns and pressuring streaming services from taking it down. As of this writing, “Heart On Me Sleeve,” had been pulled from Spotify and Tidal, but remains on YouTube.

In a statement to Variety, Universal Music Group (UMG) expressed its frustrations with the new AI movement.

“…the training of generative AI using our artists’ music (which represents both a breach of our agreements and a violation of copyright law) as well as the availability of infringing content created with generative AI on DSPs, begs the question as to which side of history all stakeholders in the music ecosystem want to be on: the side of artists, fans and human creative expression, or on the side of deep fakes, fraud and denying artists their due compensation.”

The rise of artificial intelligent and AI platforms like ChatGPT have been criticized in the music industry. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

AI TAKES AWAY ALL HUMAN ELEMENTS

Not only are labels and artists upset about AI music using their name, likeness and brand without their approval, but the rise of AI would practically destroy the music industry as we know it.

The whole point of music is to express human emotion and connection.

That’s hard to do when the thing creating its just a machine and the only connection we need is to make sure our WiFi is on.