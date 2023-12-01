Lisa Ann Stopped Giving Lap Dances Because Of Basic Economics

Videos by OutKick

Porn star Lisa Ann stopped giving lap dances for one very simple reason:

Money.

Ann skyrocketed to popularity after playing Sarah Palin in a now-infamous porn parody around the time of the 2008 election.

However, she was in adult entertainment long before that, and apparently wasn’t a big fan of lap dances….until the Philadelphia 76ers entered a strip club she was working in.

Lisa Ann stopped giving lap dances for a very basic economic reason. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lisa Ann explains why she stopped giving lap dances.

During an appearance on “Back Stage Convos,” the legendary porn star revealed her first ever lap dance was for a member of the team. It all went downhill after Lisa Ann realized the club took 50% of her lap dance earnings.

“Dance is over. I say, ‘Thank you very much.’ I walk over to the manager. ‘I made $20 for that dance. What do you get?’ He goes, ‘I get $10.’ And I looked at him and said, ‘You know what? F*ck that. I’m never doing another dance,'” Lisa Ann explained.

You can watch her full explanation below.

The famous porn star doesn’t like giving up her money.

In case you didn’t all know, a lot of strip clubs have business models where women essentially rent stage time and then pay the club a cut of what’s earned through dances. I don’t even like strip clubs and I know that.

Clearly, Lisa Ann wasn’t a fan of the 50% cut the club took, and I don’t blame her. It’s like when I see what I’m paying in taxes, and then have to wonder if I’ve ever seen Uncle Sam up hours before the sun is up grinding it out. The answer is no, but the government has no problem taking its pound of flesh out of my money.

Now, imagine now paying not the government, but a private business to work. Yeah, I can understand why giving up 50% disincentivizes doing lap dances. It’s basic economics.

Lisa Ann gave her first lap dance to a Philadelphia 76ers player. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

At least she went out on the top of her game. She gave one dance to an NBA player – let’s hope he tipped well – and then stopped for several years, according to her version of events.

Also, only $20? I would have figured the price would have been way higher. I know a VERY famous porn star who once told me she charges $2,000 for a lap dance. You could spend an awesome 48 hours in Las Vegas for that price, and it’s what she charges for one lap dance. Don’t hate the player. Hate the game.

Now, Lisa Ann pivoted from being a porn star to being an online commentator with a massive following. Anything is possible in the USA!