Lions Plotting Tampa Takeover After Invading Lambeau Field

The Detroit Lions had themselves a reasonably easy Thursday Night Football win over the Green Bay Packers. While there wasn’t too much exciting about the Lions 34-20 win over their division rivals, there was something interesting about the crowd.

There was an awful lot of blue in the stands for a Packers home game.

In fairness, something similar happened when the Lions opened their season in Kansas City. So, the Lions faithful are traveling well and racking up some airline miles. Good for them.

It was considerably less good for the Packers. Yeah, not a great look to almost be playing a neutral site game in your own stadium, but believe it or not, they managed to make things worse. The Packers put out a statement urging season ticket holders to resell their tickets to Packers fans if at all possible.

“The Packers have encouraged our ticket holders to sell to other Packers fans when possible,” the team said in a statement “The secondary market, however, allows fans from anywhere to purchase tickets and Lambeau Field remains a popular destination for all fans, including those from other teams. We have seen this particularly with divisional games.

“Conversely, this is how the Packers often enjoy many Packers fans at away games.”

Obviously, that’s what every team would prefer. However, a statement like this is just a few steps away from limiting tickets by zip code.

Doing that should require every player to run out on the field before the game wearing a dunce cap. I get why you. do it, but having to is just sad.

The Lions, however, ate this up. They seem to like the idea of continuing this Honolulu Blue wave sweeping across the nation.

Sounds like a challenge and we like those. See you in Tampa, #OnePride https://t.co/UbPbOgqTxk — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 30, 2023

Look out, Raymond James Stadium. Prepare to be inundated with Lions fans.

As for the Lions fans, enjoy Tampa. It’s great this time of year.

