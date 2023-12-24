Lions Players Go Crazy In Locker Room After Christmas Eve Miracle; Eminem Takes Credit On X

Videos by OutKick

Hark! The NFC North division belongs to the Detroit Lions. And players went absolutely crazy in the locker room to celebrate their 30-year division drought.

Fans can always expect the postgame scene for a Dan Campbell-led team to be bonkers. Christmas Eve’s scene was next level.

Lions players broke out the dance moves wearing “It’s a Lock” shirts to celebrate their first division title since 1993.

Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown — who had a monster day and crushed my fantasy team — caught the ruckus on Instagram Live.

Michigan product Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Alex Anzalone stole the show with grandfatherly moves.

Lions locker room going crazy 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/irWXE1kKRk — Mob (@MobHoops) December 24, 2023

Audiences watching on the holiday were treated to a thrilling matchup between the Lions and Minnesota Vikings. Detroit defeated the Vikes in a 30-24 win. The Lions defense survived an inspired performance from Vikings replacement QB Nick Mullens. The third-string QB completed 22 of 36 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

Detroit icon and seminal rapper Eminem joined the action on X. As a prominent figure from the Motor City, Eminem did what Drake would do in this situation and took alllll the credit for Detroit’s day… until he figured out how to properly use the social media platform.

“WE did it dammit still figuring out how 2 use this thing,” Eminem said.

