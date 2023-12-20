Detroit Lions Fans Notified Season Tickets Getting A Lot More Expensive Next Season

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions are poised to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 NFL season. Ownership isn’t about to let this opportunity pass by.

According to the Daily Mail, the team “notified season-ticket holders that prices for their seats will increase with a 30% average, with some seats rising as much as 85% in price.”

Lions tickets are hot right now and they aren’t going to cool off. At least not until at least after next season.

What’s going to be interesting to monitor is the prices for a potential playoff game in Detroit. The Lions can clinch the NFC North in Week 15 with a win or a Minnesota Vikings loss. They’re all but assured to win the division for the first time since the 1993 season.

Yes, you read that right. It’s been 30 years since the Detroit Lions won their division and hosted an NFL playoff game. Back then, the division was called the NFC Central.

Fans are hoping for a different result this time.

Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions celebrates his touchdown catch with Dan Skipper during a win over the Denver Broncos at Ford Field. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The Lions hosted the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 8, 1994 and lost 28-24. Detroit hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991.

According to the playoff probabilities from ESPN Analytics, Detroit’s most likely finishing position is the 3rd seed in the NFC (79%).

If that happens, the Lions would face the league’s sixth seed. The two teams most likely to finish in that spot are two NFC West squads: the Seattle Seahawks (31%) and Los Angeles Rams (28%).

Could there be a better Wild Card matchup than Lions vs. Rams? Matthew Stafford plays a playoff game in Detroit for the first time in his career despite spending 12 seasons with the Lions?

Jared Goff faces the team that tossed him aside to bring in Stafford?

Personally, that’s the game I want to see. Let’s make it happen NFL script writers.