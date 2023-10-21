Lions WR Jameson Williams Comes Up With New Term After Going To NHL Game And Seeing A Team Pull The Goalie

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams decided to check out a Detroit Red Wings game and came up with a new name for empty-net goals in the process.

The second-year receiver out of Alabama caught the Red Wings Wednesday night game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, a 6-3 win for Detroit.

He even got to blast the goal horn before the game. By my estimation, that’s a bigger honor than being knighted.

Lions WR Jameson Williams sounds the Red Wings goal horn pregame tonight pic.twitter.com/G2Z5cTYrTI — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 18, 2023

Williams said the next day that it was his first NHL game. He also talked about how one of his favorite things was when Pittsburgh pulled the goalie in an attempt to tie the game late.

Or as he put it, “moved the goalie.”

Jameson Williams, certified #LGRW fan, loves the “free goals” in hockey games: pic.twitter.com/QUS3vj2f4l — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) October 19, 2023

“At the end of the game, they move the goalie, there’s no goalie, so you get free goals,” Williams said.

“Empty-net goal” is a little wordy. “Free goal” isn’t half bad.

I’ve had to explain pulling the goalie to people before over the years, and maybe you have to. Imagine being new to hockey and seeing a team do it. You’d immediately think it’s the most bizarre play you had ever seen in any sport.

Of course, there’s a method to the perceived madness.

It sounds like Jameson Williams had a good enough time at the Red Wings game to become a fan. He’s got a cursory understanding of pulling the goalie and hockey. That was thanks to a kind woman sitting in front of him who he said explained the game to him.

That’s awesome, but hockey fandom comes at you fast. One second you’re confused over “free goals,” then before long you’re getting mad about your team pulling the netminder too soon or too late.

