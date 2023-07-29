Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Packs A Lip During Training Camp, Fans Lose Their Minds

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was spotted packing his lower lip full of tobacco, and in the eyes of many, it cemented his place as quite possibly the NFL’s most coach-like coach.

A camera scanning Lions training camp landed on Campbell. He took a can out of his pocket and crammed a wad of chewing tobacco in his mouth.

He flicked the excess onto the practice field and those who

this man was born to coach ball pic.twitter.com/aPoThSwYPg — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 29, 2023

I don’t know if I’d call it a thing of beauty, but the people ate it up. Some praised the execution while others loved how Campbell was a throwback to football coaches of decades past.

2 pinches? That’s a dangerous man — Malikai (@NoAlibiMalikai) July 29, 2023

What do the analytics say a lipper does for the Coach and team? — MM™️ (@MikeyMinerals) July 29, 2023

I’d run through a brick wall into another brick wall for this man — johnny breadsticks (@johnnybreadstk) July 29, 2023

Although it should be noted that using tobacco of any kind is bad for your health, I understand the excitement.

Campbell seems like your high school football coach or one of the boys out there.

This reminds me of when people smoke inside a casino. I kind of like catching a slight whiff of smoke when I’m cruising around losing money because it reminds me of a bygone era. It’s like stepping into a smokey, carcinogenic time machine.

It doesn’t hurt Campbell’s case that the Lions had a surprisingly strong season in 2022. They went 9-8 and came in second in the NFC North behind the Minnesota Vikings.

The legend of Dan Campbell will only grow if that continues in 2023. However, Campbell himself has already tried to temper expectations.

