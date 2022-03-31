Lions All-In On QB Jared Goff As Draft Nears

The Lions hold the No. 2 pick in next month’s NFL Draft, but for the first time since 2017, the first name that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces will likely not be a quarterback. And if you believe the reports, the second name won’t be a QB either.

Detroit already has Jared Goff, who counts $31.15 million towards the cap this season, and the Lions would take on a league-record $41.15 million dead cap hit if they trade Goff before June 1. That number in dead cap plummets to $5 million if he’s traded after said date. While the financial logistics would tell you that the Lions are obligated to stick with Goff, at least for a few more months, general manager Brad Holmes said that the franchise doesn’t just feel obligated to keep him. They believe that Goff will succeed in the future.

“We have a lot of optimism about Jared going forward,” Holmes said. “We have a quarterback. We have a starter that can be productive for us. Jared is our quarterback and we’re going to make sure he’s put in the best position to succeed.”

In his first season in Detroit under first-year head coach Dan Campbell, Goff threw for 3,245 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 67.2% passing. Though he threw 41 picks in the three seasons preceding the 2021 season, Goff cut down on his turnovers and recorded the second-lowest interception percentage of his career.

The Lions went 3-10 in Goff’s starts, albeit expectations weren’t high in Detroit. But with Campbell entering his second season, it looks like the Lions want to maintain continuity between the quarterback and head coach.

Rumors have been swirling that the Lions are open to trading the No. 2 pick, but if they stand pat, defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson out of Michigan and Travon Walker out of Georgia appear to be the most likely selections.

The Lions sacked opposing team’s quarterbacks just 30 times last season, the third fewest in the NFL.

