Lionel Messi Reportedly Has Special Deal That Means He Only Has To Talk To Media When He Feels Like It

Inter Miami CF’s Lionel Messi’s MLS deal seems like it just keeps getting sweeter and sweeter.

The cash is nice. The side deals with the likes of Apple and Adidas must be really nice. But Messi has it so good in the MLS, that the league even let him have his own media agreement.

In other words, he’ll talk to the media whenever he feels like it.

After joining Inter Miami in July, Messi addressed the media following his first two matches.

However, after that, he has been nowhere to be found when it comes time to do a post-game presser.

Journalists hate when a player doesn’t want to talk to them. Understandably so. They need them to say something, otherwise, it makes their job a little more difficult.

Conversely, a lot of players hate being asked the same questions over and over.

So, it appears we’re at an impasse.

The Associated Press argued that Messi violated MLS rules by not speaking to the media after his league debut against the New York Red Bulls.

They’re correct… if he had to adhere to the league’s media rules like everyone else.

Messi’s lack of media availability has frustrated a lot of journalists. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Messi’s “Hand-Shake” Deal

However, a new report suggests that simply isn’t the case.

While the league chalked it up to a “misunderstanding,” The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer reported that Messi and his own representation have a special deal.

The details of that aren’t currently known, and Maurer cited a league source who said the terms of it are still being hammered out.

However, there’s reportedly a “hand-shake deal” that allows Messi to be selective about his media commitments.

The Argentinian superstar is notoriously private and only gives interviews to select journalists, usually in his home country or in Spain.

Perhaps, this element of the deal is part of what drew him to the MLS.

It’s certainly a nice perk.

