Lionel Messi Scores Again, Continues To Be Unstoppable For Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is on an absolute terror through Major League Soccer right now.

The 36-year-old superstar joined Inter Miami last month for the Leagues Cup, and made an immediate impact. In his first match, he came off the bench to slot home a fantastic goal off a set piece to give his team the win.

His financial impact on the game has also been awe inspiring, with Inter Miami’s franchise valuation skyrocketing after his arrival. Tickets for his first road game were listed at Super Bowl prices, with insane markups to get close to the action.

Sure enough, he scored in that game too.

🚨GOAL | Dallas 4-4 Inter Miami | Lionel Messi (2)pic.twitter.com/Wxuj8jV8IS — VAR Tático (@vartatico) August 7, 2023

Now with a chance to move to the League Cup semifinals with a win over Charlotte FC, Messi did it again.

While not nearly as dramatic as his tying or winning goals, he slotted home his eighth goal in just five games in MLS, extending Miami’s lead to 4-0.

Leo couldn't take a night off from scoring!



Messi makes it 4-0. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/9E2ojuweZZ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 12, 2023

Remarkable.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 11: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half during the Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinals match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Messi’s Greatness Becoming Predictable

Most outside observers believed that Messi would be successful in MLS. While clearly on the downside of his career at age 36, his performance in the 2022 World Cup showed he had plenty left in the tank.

The Saudi soccer league also reportedly offered him insane sums of money, realizing his off field value is essentially unmatched.

Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami was an immediate boon for MLS, raising the standards around the league on the field. Not to mention his off field impact.

Friday night’s goal means Messi is all alone in the competition for Golden Boot in the Leagues Cup, and with Miami moving on, he’ll have plenty more opportunities to add on.

Even the most optimistic expectations weren’t this high. But that’s just how good Lionel Messi actually is.