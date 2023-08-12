Lionel Messi Scores Again, Continues To Be Unstoppable For Inter Miami

Videos by OutKick
Lionel Messi is on an absolute terror through Major League Soccer right now.
The 36-year-old superstar joined Inter Miami last month for the Leagues Cup, and made an immediate impact. In his first match, he came off the bench to slot home a fantastic goal off a set piece to give his team the win.
His financial impact on the game has also been awe inspiring, with Inter Miami’s franchise valuation skyrocketing after his arrival. Tickets for his first road game were listed at Super Bowl prices, with insane markups to get close to the action.
Sure enough, he scored in that game too.
Now with a chance to move to the League Cup semifinals with a win over Charlotte FC, Messi did it again.
While not nearly as dramatic as his tying or winning goals, he slotted home his eighth goal in just five games in MLS, extending Miami’s lead to 4-0.
Remarkable.
Messi’s Greatness Becoming Predictable
Most outside observers believed that Messi would be successful in MLS. While clearly on the downside of his career at age 36, his performance in the 2022 World Cup showed he had plenty left in the tank.
The Saudi soccer league also reportedly offered him insane sums of money, realizing his off field value is essentially unmatched.
Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami was an immediate boon for MLS, raising the standards around the league on the field. Not to mention his off field impact.
Friday night’s goal means Messi is all alone in the competition for Golden Boot in the Leagues Cup, and with Miami moving on, he’ll have plenty more opportunities to add on.
Even the most optimistic expectations weren’t this high. But that’s just how good Lionel Messi actually is.