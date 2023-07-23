Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi is already changing the landscape of American soccer forever. The 36-year-old Argentinian is one of the greatest to ever do it and he chose to finish out his career in the United States.

His impact on the sport is already being felt across Major League Soccer.

First and foremost, Messi is leading the charge for teams that play on turf to transition to grass.

And then he was the hero during his Inter Miami debut. Messi’s first match for the Ft. Lauderdale-based club saw ticket prices jump from $25 to $440. LeBron James and Kim Kardashian were among those in attendance. The crowd was rowdy and rocking!

الجماهير خارج الملعب على ألحان موتشاتشوس pic.twitter.com/bHgdui5EzC — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) July 16, 2023

Although Messi did not start, much to the frustration of everybody in attendance and all of those who were watching at home, he more than made up for his absence from the pitch during the first 50(ish) minutes. He was able to find the back of the net on a gorgeous free kick that ultimately won the match in stoppage time.

For some reason, after Messi scored his goal, the AppleTV producers decided to cut to a drone shot. It was one of the biggest moments in the sport’s history and after showing three seconds of the celebration, the production truck switched over to an aerial view of the fireworks from outside of the stadium. They cut away from Messi’s reaction. They didn’t show the fans. Nope! Drone shot.

To say that the decision was questionable would be an understatement.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

Fortunately, John Parker Bach was there to show us what we missed. The Chicago-based freelance videographer got the shot of the night.

He captured all of the excitement and emotions that AppleTV did not show. It was crispy and clean.

SHOT SECURED 🐐⚽️ pic.twitter.com/X2NZL3dLLs — John Parker Bach (@JohnParkerBach) July 22, 2023

Why did AppleTV cut to the drone? Who knows.

But as someone who was watching the match live, it really bummed me out. Thank goodness for John Parker Bach and his camera being in the right place at the right time!