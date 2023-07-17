Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi’s first day in the MLS may have been a premonition of disappointment. The 36-year-old soccer legend managed to get nutmegged before even playing his first match with the club and the weather wasn’t in his favor.

Messi, whose contract with Inter Miami became official on Saturday, announced that he would be making the move to America a little more than a month ago. He arrived in Florida last week and immediately became one with the people of the Sunshine State.

The deal will see Messi join David Beckham’s club for two and 1/2 seasons at an annual salary of somewhere between $50 and $60 million. Messi will participate in his first training session with Inter Miami on Tuesday and his debut could come as soon as Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

There’s a lot of hype around his arrival, understandably, and Messi was officially introduced over the weekend. The unveiling ceremony took place in Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday night, just not on time.

Miami’s Lionel Messi era has officially begun.

Torrential rain and nasty weather delayed the start of his unveiling. That can’t be a good omen, right?

Things eventually died down and the ceremony got underway in front of a sold-out crowd. Messi arrived at Drive Pink Stadium with his family as the rain subsided.

Oh no big deal, just Leo Messi walking into DRV PNK Stadium. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/V4OSmPiRuv — Danny Montes (@yesthatdanny) July 17, 2023

And then the party was on. His unveiling was electric.

Soak it in, Leo Messi.



The warmest of welcomes to @InterMiamiCF. pic.twitter.com/STzKSDrBGh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 17, 2023

All-in-all, weather aside, it was a great night.

However, even though Messi has yet to officially debut for the club, he has already been on the wrong end of a nutmeg while wearing an Inter Miami jersey. His son Thiago got one through his legs during the unveiling.

One of the greatest soccer players of all-time is beginning a new chapter in the U.S. but rain and a nutmeg got things off to an unfortunate start. Surely Messi will be just fine though, right?