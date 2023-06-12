Lionel Messi Detained By Chinese Police At Beijing Airport

Videos by OutKick

Lesson learned: Don’t go to China with the wrong passport.

Chinese border control detained soccer superstar Lionel Messi over the weekend after a mix-up with his documentation.

Messi flew to Beijing with his “bodyguard” and a number of friends ahead of Argentina’s friendly Thursday with Australia.

But Messi packed his Spanish passport instead of his Argentinian one. And the Spanish passport lacked a valid Chinese visa.

It reportedly took two hours for the 35-year-old footballer to be granted a visa so that he could leave the airport.

Earlier today at the Beijing airport, Leo Messi faced some issues with his passport. pic.twitter.com/rLNwI3W4nJ — Leo Messi 🔟 Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) June 10, 2023

But Messi’s troubles didn’t stop there.

Hundreds of fans descended upon Messi’s hotel in Beijing in an attempt to meet the international star. As the fans tried to push their way to the front entrance, Messi and his teammates were trapped inside.

Argentina had to delay its Sunday training session until later in the day when it was safe for players to leave the hotel.

Fans wait for the arrival of Lionel Messi at a hotel ahead of 2023 International Football Invitation match between Argentina and Australia. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The fan frenzy comes just after Messi made a huge announcement on his next career move. He will be joining David Beckham’s Inter Miami when his PSG contract expires at the end of the month.

Argentina has two friendlies scheduled against Australia and Indonesia in the coming days. Afterward, Messi will take a short break before heading to Miami in July.

Hopefully, he’ll bring all of his passports to the United States. Just in case.