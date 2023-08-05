Messi’s Wife Steals The Show During Win, Goes Viral With Outfit Choice

Videos by OutKick

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo continues to be an absolute star in America.

Messi has had an immediate impact since joining Inter Miami CF, and the Argentinian soccer player has injected new energy and life into the world of soccer in America.

However, it might be Antonela who is becoming the real star.

Antonela Roccuzzo steals the show during win over Orlando City.

While Messi continues to put on a show, it’s Antonela that the broadcast cameras seem enamored with. The TV crews can’t get enough of her.

She went mega-viral during a late July win over Atlanta United, and did it again earlier in the week during a 3-0 win by Inter Miami CF over Orlando City.

Antonela Roccuzzo appeared to be rocking overalls – bold choice for the Miami climate – and the broadcast found her, and the internet immediately did its thing.

Messi actually won in life man… pic.twitter.com/C6YKZOoVJf — Sam 💎 (@FcbxSam) August 3, 2023

Messi’s wife is becoming a huge star in America.

Everyone knew Messi was going to blow up from the moment his feet hit the ground in Miami. He’s one of the most famous athletes in world history.

The man is relatively fresh off winning the World Cup, and is now the face of the MLS. It definitely seems like there’s significantly more excitement about Messi in Miami than there was with David Beckham or Wayne Rooney when they came to the MLS.

However, it’s Antonela Roccuzzo who appears to be becoming a superstar at rocket ship speed. Twitter simply can’t get enough of her.

Inter Miami CF can’t play a game without her going viral. Welcome to 2023 and the age of social media. The internet loves her and the duo are the newest Miami power couple.

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo is becoming a star in Miami. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Something tells me America getting introduced to Antonella Roccuzzo is only just getting started. She’s definitely not going anywhere.