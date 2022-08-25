Lindsey Vonn Models Bikinis For New Sunglasses Collaboration

Retired Olympic downhill skier Lindsey Vonn is doing a lot more modeling these days since her career came to an end. Her latest modeling gig has her sporting several bikinis while also wearing sunglasses that she helped to design.

The 37-year-old collaborated with the Swedish goggle company Yniq Eyewear. The collaboration between the company and the skier turned model produced the company’s first-ever sunglass collection.

“I wanted to put my own twist on the classic cat-eye and aviator sunglasses and create a chic and functional pair that can be worn at the beach, around town or during those sunny days on the slopes,” Vonn said of the new products.

Vonn and Yniq did plenty of teasing of the new product prior to the launch. Those promos just so happened to feature Vonn showing off different swimsuit looks, as did the posts officially announcing the launch of the new eyewear.

Lindsey Vonn knows Promotion 101: Put on a bikini

Lindsey Vonn is not commanding the spotlight like she once did. Between her retirement and her very public relationships coming to an end, her star power is starting to fade.

The perfect example of this is the fact that she’s been in a relationship with actor and tequila company founder Diego Osorio since early last year. I don’t know about you, but I had no idea. It didn’t seem to get as much press as her past relationships did either.

Vonn was spotted promoting Osorio’s Lobos 1707 Tequila back in May at the Miami Grand Prix. And the two were seen rollerblading in June. She could very well be avoiding the spotlight on purpose.

That doesn’t mean when there’s a new product and/or collaboration to announce that she can’t still put on a bikini and get some attention. Vonn can certainly still do that and did so for this latest collaboration.