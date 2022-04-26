Police Investigating Substance Found In Water Cooler Of Kansas Wesleyan Baseball Team

The Lindsborg, Kansas police department is currently investigating a complaint filed by the Kansas Wesleyan baseball team that Bethany College tampered with their water cooler by adding a foreign substance. A spokesperson confirmed the ongoing investigation to OutKick Tuesday morning.

Both NAIA schools are a part of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, which is also investigating the alleged incident.

When contacted by OutKick, the police spokesperson said that both schools are currently cooperating with the investigation into the alleged tampering.

Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson released this statement to OutKick.

“Kansas Wesleyan is aware of the primary tweet — made by an account not affiliated with the university — regarding this situation. We take this extremely seriously. Therefore, we immediately began a thorough, in-depth review, with the priority of putting the health and safety of our student-athletes first. This review is ongoing and is a high priority.

“Should it become necessary or appropriate, Kansas Wesleyan will release further information regarding this review,” Wilson added. “However, at this time, the university has no further comment.

The team has accused Bethany College of adding paint thinner to its water cooler before a scheduled doubleheader this past weekend. The complaint was first brought up by a KWU Barstool account on Sunday night.

Kansas Wesleyan athletic director Steve Wilson told the associated press that the team had allegedly found a substance in the water during the game. It should be noted that the home team typically takes care of filling the water coolers for the away team in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

This one is pretty wild. An team alleging that they were poisoned by their opponents before a game is pretty high on the list of things you wouldn’t think could happen in college baseball. But, add this to the list now.

We will see where this goes from here, but I was told it would take a few days for the police department to interview subjects regarding the matter. This wasn’t the type of cheating I was thinking of when it comes to college baseball