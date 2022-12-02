Lindsay Lohan Pours Milk In Her Pepsi & Must Be Stopped

It’s December and that means we’re in the thick of Christmas advertising season, which seems to kickoff as soon as Halloween ends. Pepsi’s latest advertisement with actress Lindsay Lohan is getting attention for all the wrong reasons.

Lohan puts on a version of her Christmas outfit from her role in the movie Mean Girls for the ad, then commits a crime on camera. She pours herself a glass of Pepsi and says “nice” while doing so. So far no crime has been committed.

That quickly changes when the 36-year-old grabs some milk. For reasons I’ll never understand, she pours the milk into the glass of Pepsi while saying “naughty.”

Lohan then calls the new drink “Pilk” before taking a sip. I don’t know if this is an arrestable offense or not, but someone needs to put a stop to this right now.

Lindsay Lohan Needs To Be Stopped

Lohan claims that the new concoction, a new version of “dirty soda,” is delicious. She is getting paid to say it. Here’s what she said in a release. “As someone who loves the holiday season and embracing new traditions, I was thrilled to have a little bit of fun with Pepsi and their take on the dirty soda.

“For people learning about Pilk for the first time, I won’t lie to you when I say I was a bit skeptical when I first heard of this pairing, but after my first sip I was amazed at how delicious it was, so I’m very excited for the rest of the world to try it.”

I went to bed last night and Pilk wasn’t a thing. The calendar flips to December and with it comes Lindsay Lohan putting milk in her Pepsi.

Not everything has to be some sort of weird challenge. They put an end to the Tide pod challenge and Nyquil chicken. So there’s hope that this won’t last as well.

Full disclosure I’m a Coke guy, you know because I’m an adult. That said, I’m not a snob. I’ll drink Pepsi, hell if they paid me what Lindsay got for this ad I might even drink some Pilk, but I prefer Coca-Cola.