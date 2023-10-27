Lindsay Brewer, Toni Breidinger Top List Of World’s Most Influential Female Racecar Drivers

Videos by OutKick

When it comes to ladies who like to go fast, few have the reach that American drivers Toni Breidinger and Lindsay Brewer do.

Rental car agency Avis put together a list of the most influential female drivers in the world (for some reason) and divided it up into two lists: one of the most influential European drivers and one of the most influential drivers from around the rest of the world.

Current drivers. So, no, Danica Patrick was not listed… which is a shame.

German sportscar and F3 driver Sophia Floersch topped the list on the European side of the equation, just ahead of British Indy Lights driver (and W Series dominator) Jamie Chadwick.

Next on the list was the 2023 F1 Academy champ, Spain’s Marta Garcia. She’s followed by the UK’s Jessica Hawkins who recently tested an F1 car for Aston Martin. Finally French driver, TV presenter, and daughter of former F1 driver Jacques Laffite, Margot Laffitte.

Now let’s turn our attention to the rest of the world. OutKick readers — specifically Morning Screencaps and Nightcaps fans — will not be surprised to see Lindsay Brewer and Toni Breidinger topping the list.

On top of being a social media world-beater, Brewer has competed in TC America and Indy Pro 2000 championship.

Meanwhile, Breidinger — who is also a Victoria’s Secret model — has competed in the ARCA Menards Series. She made her Craftsman Truck Series debut earlier this season.

F1 Academy driver and recent McLaren signee Bianca Bustamante was next on the world list. Rounding it out were former Indycar driver Tatiana Calderon, and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Natalie Decker.

