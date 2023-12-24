Lindsay Brewer Continues To Climb The IndyCar Ladder

Videos by OutKick

Racecar driver Lindsay Brewer is an OutKick fan favorite, and her racing career — like her social media game — just keeps chugging along.

Juncos Hollinger Racing — which fields a pair of cars in the NTT IndyCar Series — announced that Brewer will be behind the wheel of the No. 76 car in the Indy NXT series.

Formerly known as Indy Lights, Indy NXT is IndyCar’s direct feeder and support series.

“Driving at the top level of open-wheel racing in the US has been a dream of mine ever since I was a young girl,” Brewer said in a statement, per Motorsport.com. “To be able to take this step up and drive Indy NXT is not only exciting for me, but also a dream come true.”

Brewer Is The First American Woman In Indy NXT In More Than 15 Years

Brewer spent the last two seasons racing one step below Indy NXT in the USF Pro 2000 Championship.

By taking part in the 2024 Indy NXT season, she’s the first American-born woman to appear in the series since 2007.

“To be representing America and women in a full season at this level of motorsport is something I can be proud of, and is motivation for me to work as hard as I possibly can on and off the track. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish.”

Brewer will not be the only woman in the Indy NXT field next season. Jamie Chadwick — Willaims Academy driver and former W Series champion — will race for Andretti Global again in 2024.

That’s a heck of an opportunity with a pretty solid team. In the IndyCar series, the team fields a couple of great drivers in ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean and Argentinian ace Agustin Canapino. Those are some solid guys to learn from, and who knows? Maybe in a couple of years, one of those seats will open up for Lindsay Brewer.

