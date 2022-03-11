Lincoln Riley’s New $17.15M California Mansion Has More Fireplaces Than USC Had Wins In 2021

Videos by OutKick

Boy, Lincoln Riley sure knows how to take his giant pile of eff-you money and dump it right out on a table for the rest of the college football world to see. Take a look at this hog, fellas! When you have a new contract with USC worth reportedly somewhere in the $110 million range, and your wife was asked to move two little kids to California, you don’t skimp.

Caitlin, would you like the mansion with Pacific Ocean views where we can sit there and suck down iced teas while I draw up plays for five-stars that want to play for me?

We’ll take the 13,000 sq. ft. mansion for $17,150,000. Done deal.

And just like that, the Rileys own a house with an elevator that can stop on three floors, a massive wine room, three acres to sprawl out on and let the kids get some grass between the toes. The schools are top-notch, the Tiger Woods crash site is approximately three miles down the road and the neighborhood is filled with very rich people so the filth of California won’t be infiltrating this area.

via Redfin.com / Listed by Chris Adlam of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty

It’s not like Lincoln and Caitlin were poors in Norman, Oklahoma where they were building a massive mansion with an insane pool complex before the big USC money came calling.

Now they can drink cocktails and watch the sunset across the Pacific. Life comes at you fast if you can draw up plays for Heisman quarterbacks.

From the seller’s realtor:

As the gates open and you make your way down the motor court, you might think you’ve arrived at a 5-star resort, but you’ve actually entered your own exclusive hideaway.

The “Old Spanish” architecture and stunning stone courtyard retain the charm and character from the 1920’s, but the entire estate was painstakingly reconstructed and expanded in 2006, to take advantage of today’s modern luxuries.

The ground floor opens to an expansive outdoor veranda, perfectly positioned to take in the commanding ocean and coastline views, and romantic Palos Verdes sunsets. Beyond the spacious living areas and the gourmet kitchen, the home boasts a movie theater, a private tennis court, putting green, both sauna and steam rooms, 7 fireplaces, a 3-stop elevator, 600-bottle wine room, a natural gas-powered backup generator, a 5-car garage, and a detached Guest House. The grounds are woven with secret gardens and outdoor treasures.

The dramatic pool deck and massive, rolling lawn epitomize its allure. Amenities are aplenty here, so take your time and enjoy each one. Historically known as the “Roessler Estate”, this was home to the first Mayor of Palos Verdes, who, with endless choices of land, knew just how special these 3.17 acres were. History aside, this is one of those special homes… and a once in a generation opportunity.

Now for the small, but big, details that people really want to know about this house. It’s four miles to the nearest Starbucks. That’s a little concerning, but you’re not building a coffee joint any closer to the Pacific. Lincoln and his wife will survive.

Whole Foods? 7.3 miles.

Costco? It’s in the same shopping center as Whole Foods.

One Stop Liquor Market to fill up the wine room? 9.2 miles.

Chick-fil-A? 6.5 miles

USC campus? 25.3 miles up the 110 freeway. Good luck with that, Lincoln. This isn’t Norman anymore.

Mortgage: $66,000(!) before you even get to the HOA dues, a pool boy and a maintenance crew to keep this place sharp. Plus, you’ll need extra cash to throw lavish player-only parties where the five-stars can relax a little bit.

