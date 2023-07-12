Videos by OutKick

828 days after getting roasted for his Easter brisket, Lincoln Riley finds himself at the center of another questionable food controversy. Controversy may not be the right word, because there isn’t really an “other” side to the equation. He is getting flambéed.

Lincoln Riley may want to keep his food to himself.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Riley is entering his second year as head coach at USC and is coming off of a disappointing Rose Bowl loss. The Trojans revamped much of their defense and added a few extra offensive weapons through the transfer portal. Caleb Williams returns after winning the Heisman Trophy.

There’s a lot of buzz around the program in Los Angeles being able to take the next step this fall.

In the meantime, though, it is vacation season. Spring practice is long since over, the recruiting dead period is in full swing, and summer workouts are starting to ramp up with fall camp just a few weeks away.

It is the time of year where coaches can step away from the daily grind and unwind.

Lincoln’s brother, Garrett, spent some time catching trout in upstate South Carolina.

https://twitter.com/CoachGRiley/status/1678984874676428806?s=20

Meanwhile, out in California — presumably off of the coast of Catalina — USC assistant head coach, outside wide receivers coach and offensive passing game coordinator Dennis Simmons was catching what appeared to be a tuna. Unfortunately, Riley butchered the fish so badly that it isn’t entirely clear exactly what the catch might be.

The 39-year-old head coach posted a photo of his dinner on Tuesday night. It was a very bold decision, considering how badly he was mocked for a photo of his terrible-looking Easter brisket while at Oklahoma.

More than two years later, Riley received the exact same reaction for his (probably) tuna.

Lincoln Riley was eviscerated.

This is what you are looking for… pic.twitter.com/r6RRriLPta — 100Proof (@Coopride1982) July 12, 2023

Lincoln Riley posting food pictures on Twitter pic.twitter.com/DvC06aIzyR — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) July 12, 2023

Lincoln after the brisket fiasco pic.twitter.com/vpPO5bmZ0S — adam ward (@award3691) July 12, 2023

Coach Riley on the grill pic.twitter.com/AXTwSUStjs — Southern Boy Sports Podcast (@so_boy_sports) July 12, 2023

Everybody in that house getting sick 🤣 — Robert Ruiz (@Rob_Ruiz0226) July 12, 2023

Is Lincoln Riley finally finding some consistency? pic.twitter.com/14EDs8l6ZJ — Will Blackwell (@WillyB60) July 12, 2023

Who keeps letting you cook??? — T_Thom13 (@T_Thom13) July 12, 2023

Wake up babe, Lincoln Riley just dropped another questionable food pic https://t.co/mrgkUWk8Fv — Courtney McKinney (@CourtAnne1225) July 12, 2023

My guy they are cooking you, I still like you but this aint it pic.twitter.com/GXG8EnPrCW — Not Even In That Florida Water 🌊🚫 (@JVR405) July 12, 2023

Only thing getting cooked here is Riley in these comments 🤣 — No (@RAE173822) July 12, 2023

That isn’t brisket. That isn’t tuna. That is a cry for help. — 🏴‍☠️Irrigation Troubleshooting Ntl Champs🏴‍☠️ (@A_Swinson) July 12, 2023

Your performance on a grill is even worse than your coaching in the post season.



How is that even possible? — The Soccer Heretic 🇺🇦🌻 (@SoccerHeretic) July 12, 2023

To Riley’s credit, the response wasn’t all negative, there were a few positive comments. But only a few.

And the tuna (?) was cooked better than the brisket. That isn’t to say it was cooked well— just slightly better than the brisket. Brutal.