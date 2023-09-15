Police Have No Records Of Attempted Break-Ins At Lincoln Riley’s House: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Lincoln Riley claims multiple attempts were made to break into his home, but police in the area reportedly don’t have any records of that happening.

Riley made a stunning claim during a recent interview with Graham Bensinger that he worried for his family’s safety following attempted break-ins at his house after taking the USC job.

“I had multiple [incidents]. Had a lot of different people trying to break into the house the days after it happened. 95% of the fans, the people out there at Oklahoma or anywhere are great. You typically always have that percentage at times that take it too far. Obviously, this was one of those incidents,” Riley said during the interview with Bensinger.

However, the Norman Police Department doesn’t have any record of reported break-in attempts, according to Justin Martinez (via Brett McMurphy). While the police don’t have any reports of break-in attempts, there were two “service calls” made several weeks after he took the USC Trojans job.

Norman (Okla.) Police Deptartment spokesperson told @JTheSportsDude there were no attempted break-in reports at Riley’s house in November or December 2021. But 2 service calls made on Dec. 17 & 19 by someone at Riley’s residence in a gated community. Riley took USC job on Nov. 28 https://t.co/EWAXZoGZsG — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 14, 2023

Police reports contradict Lincoln Riley’s statement.

I’ve reached out to the Norman Police Department to get further specifics about the allegations made by Lincoln. Specifically, I’ve asked for further details about not having any records of break-ins, but having records of two “service calls.”

What are “service calls” and what does that entail? I have not heard back from the Norman Police Department at the time of publication.

I’ve also reached out to USC, as well, to find out if Lincoln Riley ever contacted police about the alleged break-in attempts after he left Oklahoma. I will update the piece if/when the Trojans respond.

Lincoln Riley claims people tried to break into his house after took the USC job. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The allegations on their face are pretty troubling and disturbing. There’s no reason to ever go to anyone’s house to cause problems, especially when they have kids.

It can’t be tolerated. However, there are still a lot of questions about this situation that need to be answered. What were the service calls? Did Riley ever report the break-in attempts? Did anyone witness them? Was anyone home?

Lincoln Riley makes serious allegations about attempted break-ins at his Norman home. Police reportedly don’t have any records of the situation. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Hopefully, all sides involved bring a little more clarity to the situation sooner than later. Make sure to check back to OutKick for any updates we might have.