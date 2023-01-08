Lincoln Riley Has To Buy His Own Ticket To National Championship After TCU Coach Brother Shut Him Down

Did you know that Lincoln Riley’s brother is the offensive coordinator at TCU?

If you are a devout college football fan, the answer is likely yes. If you weren’t aware, it’s true!

Garrett Riley is six years younger than his older brother, Lincoln.

Lincoln and Garrett Riley bear striking resemblance. (Photos by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Matthew Visinsky/Getty Images)

Garrett, who played quarterback at Texas Tech and Stephen F. Austin, began his coaching career in 2011 and has worked his way up through the ranks. He was named the offensive coordinator at SMU under Sonny Dykes in 2020 and followed him to TCU last offseason.

Under the 33-year-old’s tutelage, quarterback Max Duggan led the Big 12 in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and was invited to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Horned Frogs finished with a top-25 passing, rushing and total offense, while ranking sixth in scoring offense.

Garrett will get to coach for a national championship on Monday, which makes him the first in his family to do so. Lincoln has reached the College Football Playoff twice as a head coach, but never advanced beyond the semifinal. He led USC to the Cotton Bowl in 2022, but came one win short of a Playoff appearance and ultimately lost to Tulane in the New Year’s Six game.

Thus, when TCU plays Georgia on Monday, Lincoln will not have any conflicting obligations. The game is being played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, so it’s just a short drive up the 405 from his $17 million mansion in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Obviously, Lincoln will be there to support his brother. But he has to buy his own ticket.

Garrett said that he isn’t setting him up!

TCU OC Garrett Riley said his brother Lincoln will be at Monday’s @CFBPlayoff title game, but Garrett won’t be providing any tickets for him. “I’m sure he can find some tickets,” Garrett said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 7, 2023

If Garrett chooses to stick around after the game to enjoy some California sunshine, he doesn’t think that he would have to stay on Lincoln’s couch.

But maybe after denying his big brother tickets for Monday, the sleeping arrangement will change?