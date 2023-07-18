Ole Miss Football Coach Shows Lincoln Riley The Proper Way To Cook A Brisket

Videos by OutKick

Lincoln Riley is a great college football coach. The same cannot be said for his skills in the kitchen.

At least, from what we’ve seen.

Riley was still the head coach at Oklahoma on Easter of 2021. He spent the day cooking a brisket for his entire family at home in Norman.

Proud of the finished product, Riley shared a photo of the sliced meat on Twitter. His mistake.

The internet — in the heart of the college football offseason, where there is nothing else to talk about — had a field day. They were not impressed with the brisket and Riley got roasted worse than the beef.

It was overcooked and dry. No ifs, ands or buts about it.

To make matters worse, 828 days later, Riley recently shared a photo of his seared Ahi Tuna. It looked more like a brisket that was cooked properly than fish. He got absolutely flambéed online, again.

Tough.

Perhaps it would be best for Lincoln Riley to keep his food to himself…

Or, he could learn from someone nearly 2,000 miles away in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Ole Miss offensive line joined position coach John Garrison at his home for a cookout Sunday. Of the 18 offensive lineman on the roster, only six of them weigh less than 300 pounds.

Needless to say, they were hungry.

Well, sure enough, the choice of protein for the evening was… brisket. And a lot of it!

27 pounds of brisket. The OLine is low maintenance in many ways. FOOD isn’t one of them..#cometothesip pic.twitter.com/5jQLp0H4XG — John Garrison (@CoachGarrisonOL) July 16, 2023

Garrison, just like Riley, posted a photo of the finished product on Twitter. He did not get clowned.

His brisket was cooked perfectly. Crispy on the outside, nice and tender in the middle.

Riley likely learned his lesson by now. No food pics on main.

If not, he should have his offensive line coach take over next time!