Lil Wayne Doubles Down On Claim The Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis

Videos by OutKick

If you’re a sports fan looking for fairly intelligent commentary, you’d probably listen to Colin Cowherd, Pat McAfee, or Stephen A. Smith (just kidding on that last one). But I doubt rapper Lil Wayne would be on that list.

Surprisingly, the “Uproar” and “I’m Me” artist provided one of the more intelligent takes of today’s sports news cycle. Appearing on “Undisputed,” the panel discussed the legacy of Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

Wayne roots for the Purple and Gold, so he knows about Davis’ impact in L.A. – or lack thereof. The rapper wasted no time in calling out Davis’ drama-filled stint with the Lakers, even calling for Los Angeles to trade him.

“Anybody that could play is better (than Davis),” Wayne said. “Even when he plays, we have to accept the fact that he’s gonna sometimes play for real. We accept that because the positives (outweigh the negatives). That man has done nothing for the Lakers. Absolutely nothing.”

“That man has done absolutely NOTHING for the Lakers.”@LilTunechi double downs on the purple and gold moving off Anthony Davis 😳 pic.twitter.com/d8aXNgZeuH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 17, 2023

Lil Wayne’s Perspective On Davis’ Time With The Lakers Is Spot On

So Wayne obviously seems convinced. But is he right?

Let’s not forget that in 2020, Davis earned the NBA Finals MVP. After defeating the Miami Heat, he became just the second player ever to win an NBA title, NCAA championship, and a gold medal. The only other man in that category? Michael Jordan.

While Wayne doesn’t think the 2020 title means much, that’s still an impressive accomplishment. But since then, Davis’ legacy is less so.

To be fair, he’s suffered a few significant injuries, including an Achilles injury in the 2020-21 season and an MCL sprain the following year.

But he also misses game for far less justifiable reasons. He’s sat out for games with back and knee soreness, bruises, and fevers (Larry Bird and Jordan are scoffing right now). Since the 2019-2020 season, Davis did not play more than 40 games in two of his three full years in L.A. And like Wayne said, Davis often puts forward a questionable level of effort.

And if Davis continues to suffer injuries and miss time for other lame reasons, who can L.A. look to to lead the franchise? Certainly not LeBron James, who’s in the twilight of his career. After that, the Lakers don’t have that deep of a roster. Trading Davis sooner than later just to accumulate assets could be a wise move.

Looks like Lil Wayne offered a slam-dunk perspective on the Lakers. His perspective is the sports content we didn’t know we needed!