Lil Nas X Apologizes To Trans Community Because No One Is Allowed To Joke Anymore

Videos by OutKick

No one is safe from the woke mob — not even Lil Nas X.

In a since-deleted tweet posted Tuesday, the 23-year-old musician shared a photo of a woman who looked kind of like him. He captioned it, “the surgery was a success,” joking that he had transitioned.

The seemingly harmless joke, of course, was met with hostility from transgender activists who claimed Lil Nas X was mocking them.

In case you’re unsure of the rules: Trans women can mock biological women all they want. But don’t you dare make a joke about them.

One quote response to Lil Nas X’s tweet read, “You’re a gay cis male. Why are you making transitioning a punchline of a joke?”

At first, the musician defended himself, writing, “I’m literally just saying she looks like me. Y’all cannot be f—ing serious.”

Another Twitter user quoted his explanation and wrote, “Why did he have to mention surgery tho?”

“Because she has titties? Are u dense?” Lil Nas X responded.

Eventually, though, he caved and apologized for the fiery tweets.

apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

The “Old Town Road” singer — who game out as gay in 2019 — is no stranger to controversy. But he’s usually on the other side of it.

In 2021, the rapper received backlash from religious groups after releasing a raunchy music video for his song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).”

In the video, he slid into hell down a stripper pole, became a sex slave and gave Satan a lap dance.

Continuing his Satanic theme, Lil Nas X also took some heat for releasing devil-inspired sneakers with a limited edition size of 666.

He also regularly dons women’s clothing and is unafraid to express himself in whatever flamboyant way feels good to him.

Lil Nas X attends the Versace FW23 Show in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

All of this to say — He’s just about the last person you’d expect woke activists to come after. And who would have thought we, at OutKick, would be defending Lil Nas X?

But here we are.

Although he apologized for the heated Twitter exchange, he doesn’t seem too remorseful. When someone wouldn’t accept his apology, he had four simple words for her:

“girl eat my ass.”

girl eat my ass https://t.co/EXs1p9vkaw — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

Honestly, maybe that’s how we should all respond to this nonsense.