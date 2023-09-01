Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos Shows Off Receiving Skills At Buccaneers Practice

Videos by OutKick

Everyone knows that Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos has some stellar hands.

However, we usually say that after he pulls off a deke or blisters a shot from the faceoff dot on the power play during an NHL game. Not after he catches a pass at an NFL practice.

The man they call Stammer and some of his Lightning teammates were at a recent Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, and he got to haul in a few passes.

To put it accurately, he caught more than a few passes and did it while holding an armful of pigskin.

Damn. That was impressive.

I’m not sure I could hang on to five footballs for too long if people were handing them to me gently and stacking them like it was a game of Tetris.

That sixth ball was a bridge too far, but not by much.

If Stamkos has what it takes to be a receiver, current Bucs WR Mike Evans thinks Bolts defenseman Victor Hedman has the build to be a tight end.

It’s always cool to see some city camaraderie between teams, especially with both teams’ seasons coming up fast.

The Buccaneers open their season on September 10 on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. As for the Lightning, they’re still a few weeks out from camp.

The Bolts open their season exactly one month after the Bucs, when they host the Nashville Predators on October 10.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle