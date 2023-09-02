Liberty University’s Kobe Singleton Scores On Pick Six, Busts Out Joker Mask

Videos by OutKick

We’re still about two months away from Halloween, but if Liberty University’s Kobe Singleton wants to go as the Joker, we know he has the mask.

The Flames cornerback had himself a beauty of a pick against Bowling Green, then he said, “You know what? I think I’d like to throw six points on the board, please.”

He hoofed it down the field and into the endzone with some help from a few nice blocks and extended Liberty’s lead to 20-0 with just under 7 minutes to play in the first half.

So, after your first big play of the 2023 season, what better way to celebrate than throwing on a mask of one of Caped Crusader’s greatest foes and mean-miggin’ for the camera?

I can’t think of any.

Did anyone see this coming from Liberty of all schools? Absolutely not, but it’s brilliant nonetheless.

We’ll have to see if this was a one-off celebration or if this is Liberty’s version of the ol’ Turnover Chain. If it’s the latter, I hope they give it a good cleaning between turnovers.

I’m no germaphobe, but one time I watched people trying on masks inside a Spirit Halloween store, and I was afraid I was going to hurl.

It’s no surprise they went with the Heath Ledger/Dark Knight Joker mask. That’s the safe choice. Everyone likes that one, unlike that obnoxious Jared Leto version that looks like he works the desk at a tattoo parlor.

That one’s terrible.

