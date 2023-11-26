Liberty Celebrates Win With Mariachi Band In Their Locker Room; Avoid Potentially Awkward Phone Call To Cancel Had They Lost

Videos by OutKick

Liberty University’s debut season in Conference USA has been a solid one and on Saturday the Flames capped off their clean regular season slate with a 42-28 win over the UTEP Miners.

So… Mariachi band anyone?!

The Flames got in one last celebration before they meet New Mexico State in the conference championship game next weekend. They did this El Paso style with a full Mariachi band.

I’m talking goofy giant guitar and everything

And Jamey Chadwell hired a damn mariachi band to play in the locker room after beating UTEP in El Paso.



College Football. pic.twitter.com/Auuwk6pi4V — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) November 26, 2023

Damn, what a scene. I love it when teams celebrate their victories with some local flare. Like earlier this season when Oklahoma celebrated a win over Cincinnati by chugging cans of the city’s famed Skyline Chili.

What boggles my mind about this though, is what could have happened if the Flames lost.

Chadwell didn’t phone this mariachi band up on his way down the tunnel. This was done well in advance. I’ve never booked a mariachi band (I’d really like to though) but I’m sure they need some kind of heads-up. At least a day or two to change guitar strings, empty spit valves, and get those fancy suits ironed.

So what if the Flames lost? Surely the Flames felt pretty good heading into Saturday’s game, but things happen on the football field. I’m sure Auburn was feeling pretty good going into the last 40 seconds against Alabama, and… well.

I’m guessing in the event of a loss, someone — probably an assistant coach — would’ve had to make a very uncomfortable phone call.

“Yeah, hi fellas… we’re, uh… we’re not going to need you guys to play tonight… Things just didn’t work out… no, we know we can’t get the deposit back, that’s fine… okay, I guess we can pay to have your suits dry cleaned too..”

Fortunately, that wasn’t the case and Liberty was able to celebrate to the sweet, sweet sounds of “La Cucaracha.”

