Feminist Goes On A Date With Man Who Pays For Everything, Immediately Realizes That’s The Winning Team

A woman is making waves online after realizing masculine men are a positive in society.

Dating debates and stories are hardly new. They pop up all the time, and there was one that went viral earlier in the year with a liberal woman complaining about how all the masculine men on the market are conservative.

It’s a story as old as time. Well, there’s a new hot dating story, and this one is pretty similar. What happens when a liberal woman meets a traditional conservative man with deep pockets?

Her opinions quickly change.

Woman realizes masculine men with traditional values are awesome.

“I went on a date this week, and I felt the feminism leaving my body,” the woman opens the video with before launching into a story with one simple core message:

It’s awesome when masculine men whip out their credit card and pay for literally everything on a date.

“The thing about a guy’s guy is he’s putting his card down. He’s paying for everything. And I really just, it sort of activated something feral in me. I’m not going to lie,” she continued.

Go ahead, take a seat, grab a drink, click play, enjoy and then hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Girl goes on a date with a masculine man and it erases all of her woke programming. There is hope yet for the next generation of young people, as long as they can get away from the soy boy liberal snowflakes. pic.twitter.com/y8qry4jOud — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 20, 2023

She made a few great points!

I believe this is what kids call becoming based. It’s always great to see someone learn something in realtime.

Now, could this all be staged? Anything is possible, but if it is, then she’s an incredible actress. The amount of joy she has in her voice would be borderline impossible to fake.

The way she dropped the line about turning “feral” around a masculine man was certainly something else. I’ve always had a theory that women who love to talk about feminism and independence the most are really just overcompensating. It’s a bit of a “I’ll reject you before you reject me” energy.

Ultra-feminists know conservative masculine men want nothing to do with them. In response, they find reasons to never date them.

In this case, this woman bit the bullet to try something new, and it certainly seems like she was feeling a special kind of way afterwards.

Woman goes viral for dating story with masculine man. (Credit: Getty Images)

If you’re reading this, it means you’re probably already a believer in traditional masculinity and roles. However, if you know someone who isn’t, then I suggest you send them this article ASAP and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.