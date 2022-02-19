Liam Coen Rumored To Take Over As Rams’ New OC

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Rams are in the market for a new offensive coordinator after the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.

One coach who could replace O’Connell on Sean McVay’s staff is Liam Coen, the RamsWiere reports. While Coen is currently Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, he was previously the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2020.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Kentucky is preparing for the “very real possibility” that it will lose Coen to the Rams.

Univ. of Kentucky preparing for ‘very real possibility it loses OC Liam Coen to #Rams, per source. Coen has turned down college jobs and a pro job to stay at UK, but chance to return to LAR, work with Sean McVay will be enticing. Still has to be offered job but is firmly in mix — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 17, 2022

RamsWire reports Coen helped turn Kentucky’s offense around this season, as the Wildcats ranked 19th in the nation in yards per play and went 10-3.

So far, the team has said they plan to talk to Coen along with:

Thomas Brown, Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach,

Cortez Hankton, LSU passing game coordinator,

Greg Olson, former Raiders offensive coordinator.

