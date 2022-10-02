LSU Snatches The Win From Auburn In Another Wild Encounter

It wouldn’t be an Auburn-LSU game without some type of craziness in the fourth quarter, which is exactly what we got on Saturday night. After trailing 17-0 in the first half, the Tigers from Baton Rouge went on a tear and won 21-17, thanks to a few fourth quarter plays.

In the past, both teams have been on the winning side of wild endings, but tonight was different. LSU took advantage of multiple Auburn mistakes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand how big this game was for Bryan Harsin, as every game matter now for the Tigers head coach.

For Auburn, the four turnovers finally caught up with them in the fourth quarter, and gave LSU enough room to run out the clock. Auburn has only nine total points in the second half of the past three games.

But it was the play-calling in the second half that ended up costing the Tigers from the Plains. Inside the LSU 10-yard line, Auburn got cute with QB Robby Ashford on multiple plays, with a trick play involving Key Moore resulting in a blown opportunity to take the lead.

Koy Moore with the interception pass.



That’s just disgusting pic.twitter.com/5l8CGv6gct — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 2, 2022

This play came after LSU running back John Emery trucked an Auburn linebacker to take the 21-17 lead, giving the Tigers their first lead of the game. Unfortunately for LSU, Jayden Daniels was hurt in the fourth, leading the Tigers to inserting Garrett Nussmeier, who had his own problems throwing the ball.

John Emery with the rumbling TD pic.twitter.com/JVcznmNfPG — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 2, 2022

At the 5:42 mark of the fourth, LSU had only passed for 85 yards, while Auburn had 335 yards through the air. But even with 180 yards on the ground for Brian Kelly’s squad, they still needed some late game defense.

The crows was on edge with under 3:00 to play, as Auburn was driving down the field, but LSU stole it from Koy Moore in the air, leading to LSU getting the turnover.

Again, these Auburn vs. LSU games always bring the heat and tonight was no different. But in the case of the home team, another gut-wrenching loss will not sit well with the fans, or boosters.