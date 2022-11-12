LSU Pulling Out All The Stops In Fayetteville, Chicken Broth Included

Sometimes you have to pull out any advantage needed in a football game. LSU is playing in Arkansas today, where the temperature is hovering around 40 degrees. So the Tigers brought a hotel breakfast station to the sideline; the offerings include coffee, hot chocolate and broth.

Yes, the Tigers sideline has a full blown hydration station to help with the cold. Brian Kelly’s staff must’ve thought they were playing in Montana. Though to be fair, the Razorbacks had to scrape a little snow off the field pregame.

What’s At Stake Between LSU And Arkansas?

It hasn’t been pretty since the start of the game, with Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson not playing today due to injury. Both offenses look like they could use some special hydration to get things going in Fayetteville.

LSU coach Brian Kelly. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

This is a critical game for the Tigers, who are hoping to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game today. As for Arkansas, they are looking to become bowl eligible behind quarterback Malik Hornsby, with Jefferson on the sidelines

Coming off the win over Alabama, the LSU Tigers are pulling out every trick in the book to get the win today. We’ll see if it ends up paying off.