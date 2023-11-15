Leonardo DiCaprio Is Great At Dating Models……Not Great At Rapping: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Leonardo DiCaprio might want to lay off the mic for a minute or two after video of him rapping surfaced.

Everyone knows Leo is a first ballot hall of famer when it comes to landing models and other A-list girlfriends. His dating history speaks for itself and includes Gisele, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and he’s currently seeing Vittoria Ceretti.

The man is a winner when it comes to the dating game, and anyone who says otherwise is simply not being honest.

However, nobody is perfect at everything. Enter Leo trying to rap.

Leonardo DiCaprio shows off lackluster rapping skills.

TMZ posted a video of the “Killers of the Flower Moon” star rapping at his 49th birthday party, and while we can all agree Leonardo DiCaprio is talented at many times, this just isn’t in his wheelhouse.

It looked like for chunks of time that he didn’t even know the lyrics he was supposed to be rapping. Happens to the best of us, Leo. Don’t get yourself down.

Enjoy the video below.

Not great, Leo!

I’ll be the first to admit that while I love a great karaoke session that includes “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” I’m far from a great singer. Not even close, but I enjoy cutting it up.

So, I’m definitely not throwing shade pretending to be better than Leo. The difference is my bad karaoke sessions don’t end up as national news. They might end up in the OutKick Weekend Recap, but that’s the most I have to worry about.

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous men in the world. He’s in the news for simply being spotted in public. It’s a different level that 99.9999% of people will never understand. Now, there’s a video of him forever on the internet being a terrible rapper. I guess he can cry on a mattress of money.

Leonardo DiCaprio rap video goes viral. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)

Also, what is a Leo birthday party like? I find myself wondering if it’s like in “Entourage” when the crew had to figure out a way to throw a banger for Vince.

What’s the budget? Who makes the guest list? How many people are invited? Forget the rap video. These are the questions people want answered.

Stay frosty, Leo. Whether he has rapping skills or not, he’s still a rich guy living his best life as he dates models. We definitely don’t hate it!